SANDOVAL SENTENCED TO OVER 19 YEARS IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL CHARGES.

28-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW SANDOVAL WAS SENTENCED TO 19 AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

PROSECUTORS SAY BETWEEN 2016 AND JUNE OF 2021, SANDOVAL AND OTHERS CONSPIRED TO DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 40 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA WHILE HE POSSESSED A FIREARM.

SANDOVAL HAD PRIOR CONVICTIONS FOR ASSAULT, POSSESSING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES, AND THREE CONVICTIONS OF EVADING LAW ENFORCEMENT WHICH INVOLVED HIGH-SPEED PURSUITS.