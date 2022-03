MILFORD COUPLE INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A MILFORD, IOWA COUPLE IS HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN THAT CITY SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT FRIDAY MORNING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN S-U-V WENT OUT OF CONTROL ON WEST 9TH STREET IN MILFORD, LEFT THE ROAD AND STRUCK A TREE AND A HOUSE.

INVESTIGATORS DO NOT KNOW AT THIS TIME WHO WAS DRIVING THE VEHICLE, BECAUSE NEITHER OCCUPANT WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT AND BOTH WERE EJECTED FROM THE VEHICLE.

35-YEAR-OLD RODNEY ALLEN WAS LIFE FLIGHTED TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

35-YEAR-OLD SASHA ALLEN WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO THE SPENCER HOSPITAL.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.