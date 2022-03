MEISTER TO SERVE AS PHOENIX DIOCESE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR

A MARCUS, IOWA NATIVE HAS BEEN NAMED THE NEW COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF PHOENIX, ARIZONA.

BRETT MEISTER JOINS THE CATHOLIC DIOCESE AFTER NEARLY THREE DECADES LEADING COMMUNICATIONS AND GOODWILL OUTREACH FOR SPORTS ORGANIZATIONS, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY THE HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS.

DURING HIS 23-YEARS WITH THE GLOBETROTTERS, MEISTER TRAVELED WITH THE TEAM TO MORE THAN 30 COUNTRIES AS THE ORGANIZATION FULFILLED ITS ROLE AS GLOBAL AMBASSADORS OF GOODWILL, INCLUDING HISTORIC VISITS TO IRAQ, AFGHANISTAN, NORTH KOREA AND CUBA. MEISTER ALSO SECURED TWO VISITS TO THE VATICAN FOR THE GLOBETROTTERS, MEETING POPE JOHN PAUL THE SECOND IN 2000 AND POPE FRANCIS IN 2015.

BEFORE JOINING THE GLOBETROTTERS IN 1997, MEISTER SERVED AS VP OF COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE CONTINENTAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION IN ST. LOUIS.

HE BEGAN HIS PROFESSIONAL CAREER AS A TV REPORTER AT KTIV IN SIOUX CITY AND GRADUATED FROM BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY WHERE HE ALSO ASSITED IN THE SPORTS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT.