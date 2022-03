HIGH FUEL PRICES TAKING TOLL ON TRUCKING COMPANIES

WE ARE ALL GRIPING ABOUT THE COST OF GASOLINE AS PRICES APPROACH FOUR DOLLARS A GALLON, BUT IMAGINE HAVING TO KEEP A FLEET OF SEMIS FUELED WITH DIESEL FOR CROSS-COUNTRY JAUNTS.

JEFF ARENS IS GENERAL MANAGER OF THE LE MARS-BASED SCHUSTER TRUCKING COMPANY, WHICH HAS 450 TRUCKS ON THE ROADS ACROSS THE U-S AND CANADA.

ALL OF THE COMPANY’S ROUTES ARE UNDER CONTRACT AND ESTIMATING THE COST TO DELIVER PRODUCTS TO FAR-AWAY DESTINATIONS IS CHALLENGING:

HIGHER FUEL PRICES MEAN HIGHER PRICES FOR THE PRODUCTS THE COMPANY HAULS — INCLUDING WITH TWO OF ITS MAJOR CONTRACTS AT WELLS BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM, OR HARDWARE TOOLS FOR BOMGAARS. PLUS, IT’S MORE THAN THE DIESEL.

ARENS SAYS SCHUSTER IS TRYING TO MAKE CERTAIN EACH TRUCK AND TRAILER IS AERODYNAMIC TO HELP REDUCE THE AMOUNT OF FUEL NEEDED TO RUN ON THE HIGHWAYS.