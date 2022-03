DEMOCRATS MAY NOT MAINTAIN IOWA CAUCUS AS 1ST IN NATION

THE DES MOINES REGISTER HAS OBTAINED THE DRAFT OF A PROPOSAL THAT COULD MEAN IOWA’S DEMOCRATIC PARTY CAUCUSES WOULD NOT QUALIFY TO BE FIRST-IN-THE-NATION.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE DOCUMENT WILL BE REVIEWED TONIGHT (FRIDAY) BY THE RULES AND BYLAWS COMMITTEE OF THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE.

NATIONAL PARTY LEADERS HAD BEEN ENCOURAGING STATES TO SWITCH TO PRIMARIES BEFORE THE CALAMITY OF DELAYED RESULTS FROM THE 2020 IOWA CAUCUSES.

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA G-O-P SAYS THERE’S NO MOVE AMONG LEADERS OF THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE TO DISLODGE IOWA’S REPUBLICAN PARTY CAUCUSES FROM THE FIRST-IN-THE-NATION SPOT IN 2024.

