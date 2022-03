CITY OFFICIALS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT CONTINUING LOCAL AIR SERVICE

SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS ARE HOPING FOR A SMOOTH TRANSITION FOR WHATEVER AIRLINE NEXT PROVIDES PASSENGER AIR SERVICE OUT OF SIOUX CITY.

THE CURRENT CARRIER, SKYWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THURSDAY THEY HAVE FILED A 90-DAY NOTICE OF INTENT WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO DISCONTINUE SERVICE TO SIOUX CITY AND 28 OTHER COMMUNITIES SERVED BY THE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICE PROGRAM.

ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER MIKE COLLETT SAYS HE HOPES LOCAL RESIDENTS WILL CONTINUE FLYING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT:

SKYWEST SAYS THE ONGOING PILOT STAFFING SHORTAGE IS THE REASON FOR ENDING SERVICE TO THE E-A-S MARKETS.

SKYWEST CURRENTLY PROVIDES SERVICE FROM SIOUX CITY TO DENVER AND CHICAGO.

THEY HAD RECENTLY SUSPENDED ONE OF THE THREE DAILY FLIGHTS FROM SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TO DENVER.