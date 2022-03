AUTHORITIES SEEK DRIVER WANTED FOR STOLEN CAR PURSUIT CHARGES

LOCAL AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR THE DRIVER WHO FLED FROM HIS VEHICLE FOLLOWING A LONG PURSUIT THROUGH SIOUX CITY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON I-29 BETWEEN PORT NEAL AND SGT. BLUFF OF A SPEEDING BLACK PONTIAC G-6 SPRAY PAINTED BLACK WITH A LARGE SPOILER.

AUTHORITIES SAY THAT VEHICLE HAD BEEN STOLEN OUT OF OMAHA.

THE DRIVER IS DESCRIBED AS A HISPANIC MALE OF SLIM BUILD WITH FACIAL HAIR.

THE PURSUIT WENT NORTH TO HIGHWAY 75, AND THEN CAME BACK THROUGH SIOUX CITY ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND GORDON DRIVE AND ENDED IN THE PARKING LOT NEAR I-HOP WHERE THE DRIVER FLED.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL AND SIOUX CITY POLICE ALSO TOOK PART IN THE PURSUIT.