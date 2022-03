STEINS & VINES SUPPORTS LOCAL NON-PROFITS

FUNDS RAISED BY POWELL BROADCASTING’S 7TH ANNUAL STEINS AND VINES EVENT IN FEBRUARY HAS RESULTED IN $6,300 BEING AWARDED TO TWO LOCAL NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS.

THE COSMOPOLITAN CLUB AND RONALD MC DONALD HOUSE EACH RECEIVED A CHECK FOR $3,150 PRESENTED IN WEDNESDAY CEREMONIES AT OLD CHICAGO PIZZA.

SINCE THE FESTIVAL BEGAN, CLOSE TO $57,000 HAS BEEN AWARDED TO CHARITIES.

EACH YEAR THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS HOSTS GAMES AT THE EVENT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS.

STEINS AND VINES IS a BEER, WINE, SELTZER, AND SODA TASTING EVENT PUT ON BY POWELL BROADCASTING IN SIOUX CITY

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON WHEN THE NEXT EVENT IS GO ONLINE TO WWW.STEINSVINES.COM.