SKYWEST TO END LOCAL FLIGHTS TO DENVER & CHICAGO

REGIONAL AIR CARRIER SKYWEST AIRLINES HAS ANNOUNCED THEY ARE PLANNING TO PULL THEIR COMMERCIAL SERVICE OUT OF SIOUX CITY AND TWO OTHER IOWA AIRPORTS.

SKYWEST HAS PROVIDED THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WITH A 90-DAY NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISCONTINUE SERVICE TO 29 COMMUNITIES SERVED BY THE ESSENTIAL AIR SERVICE PROGRAM, INCLUDING THE AIRPORTS IN SIOUX CITY, MASON CITY AND FORT DODGE.

SKYWEST IN THEIR NOTICE CITES THE ONGOING PILOT STAFFING SHORTAGES AS THE REASON FOR ENDING SERVICE.

ASSISTANT CITY MANAGER MIKE COLLETT OVERSEES SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AND SAYS SKYWEST TOLD THE CITY THAT THEY WOULD FILE TO END SERVICE THURSDAY:

SKYWEST’S NOTICE AFFECTS BOTH THEIR DENVER AND CHICAGO FLIGHTS TO SIOUX CITY.

COLLETT IS CONFIDENT ANOTHER AIRLINE WILL STEP UP TO PROVIDE FLIGHTS:

COLLETT IS ALSO HOPEFUL SKYWEST COULD EXTEND THEIR SERVICE PAST THE NEXT 90 DAYS:

SKYWEST HAD RECENTLY SUSPENDED ONE OF ITS THREE DAILY FLIGHTS FROM SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT TO DENVER, AND SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS LAST MONTH ANNOUNCED THEY WERE EXTENDING THEIR SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH THE AIR CARRIER.

UPDATED 6:08 P.M. 3/10/11