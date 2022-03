REYNOLDS & GREGG BEGIN RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

AFTER RAISING NEARLY FOUR MILLION DOLLARS LAST YEAR AND DELIVERING THE G-O-P RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S SPEECH LAST WEEK, KIM REYNOLDS HAS FORMALLY KICKED OFF HER BID FOR ANOTHER TERM AS IOWA’S GOVERNOR.

REYNOLDS, JOINED BY LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG, MADE HER ANNOUNCEMENT BEFORE A CROWD OF SUPPORTERS ON THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

SHE REVIEWED HER RECENT RECORD, INCLUDING LAST WEEK’S TAX BILL AND LAST YEAR’S BAN ON MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS.

REYNOLDS CRITICIZED DEMOCRATS IN GENERAL AND PRESIDENT BIDEN IN PARTICULAR, AND OFFERED THIS ASSESSMENT OF THE 2022 CAMPAIGN:

REYNOLDS CONCLUDED THE EVENT BY SAYING REPUBLICANS HAVE A GOOD CHANCE TO MAKE THIS THE BEST NOVEMBER EVER FOR THE G-O-P.

A DES MOINES REGISTER IOWA POLL RELEASED THIS WEEKEND FOUND DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE DEIDRE DEJEAR TRAILING REYNOLDS BY EIGHT POINTS.