PATE TO SEEK 4TH TERM AS IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS RUNNING FOR A 4TH TERM IN OFFICE.

THE STATE HAS SET RECORD HIGHS FOR VOTER REGISTRATION AND PARTICIPATION WHILE PATE HAS BEEN IN OFFICE.

HE FOLLOWED THROUGH ON HIS 2014 CAMPAIGN PROMISES TO BRING VOTER ID TO IOWA.

PATE WROTE IOWA’S VOTER ID LAWS AND HAS DEFENDED THEM SUCCESSFULLY IN COURT MULTIPLE TIMES.

PATE, A REPUBLICAN, WAS UNANIMOUSLY CHOSEN AS PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF SECRETARIES OF STATE IN 2019 AND THAT YEAR HIS EFFORT TO ENSURE ELECTION CYBERSECURITY IN ALL 99 COUNTIES EARNED HIM THE 2019 IDEAS AWARD FROM THAT ASSOCIATION.

HE HAS ALSO RECEIVED TWO AWARDS FROM THE U.S. ELECTION ASSISTANCE COMMISSION FOR IMPROVING VOTER ACCESSIBILITY FOR IOWANS WITH DISABILITIES.

PATE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS A STATE SENATOR, MAYOR OF CEDAR RAPIDS, AND PRESIDENT OF THE IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES.