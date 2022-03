IOWA’S BOTTLE BILL RULES MAY CHANGE

A NEW POLL FINDS IOWA’S “BOTTLE BILL” REMAINS POPULAR WITH 84 PERCENT OF THOSE SURVEYED.

SIXTY-ONE PERCENT SAID THEY WANT MORE CANS AND BOTTLES ADDED TO THE NICKLE DEPOSIT LIST AND MORE PLACES TO RETURN EMPTIES.

CLEANER IOWA, A NON-PROFIT THAT SUPPORTS THE BOTTLE BILL, FINANCED THE SURVEY. R.G. SCHWARM IS THE GROUP’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.

MICK BARRY, PRESIDENT OF MIDAMERICA RECYCLING IN DES MOINES, IS A MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL RECYCLING COALITION BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

THE POLL WAS CONDUCTED BY SELZER AND COMPANY.

ANN SELZER SAYS AFTER RESPONDENTS HEARD A LIST OF ARGUMENTS FOR AND AGAINST THE LAW, THE NUMBER WHO SUPPORTED EXPANDING IT GREW TO 70 PERCENT.

A FIVE-CENT DEPOSIT IS CHARGED ON BOTTLES AND CANS OF BEER, CARBONATED BEVERAGES, WINE AND LIQUOR.

THE POLL FOUND A NARROW MAJORITY WOULD SUPPORT RAISING THE DEPOSIT FEE TO 10 CENTS.

