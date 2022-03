FRANKEN FILES CAMPAIGN PAPERS FOR U.S. SENATE RUN

RETIRED ADMIRAL MIKE FRANKEN HAS FILED MORE THAN 64-HUNDRED SIGNATURES ON NOMINATING PETITIONS IN HIS BID FOR THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S U.S. SENATE NOMINATION.

FRANKEN SAYS HE COULD SUBTRACT ALL THE SIGNATURES COLLECTED IN POLK COUNTY, IOWA’S MOST URBAN COUNTY, AND STILL HAVE ENOUGH TO QUALIFY FOR THE PRIMARY BALLOT — AND THAT’S BY DESIGN.

FRANKEN SAYS HIS CAMPAIGN WEBSITE IS BEING REVAMPED TO INCLUDE “MORE SUBSTANCE”.

HE ALSO RECENTLY HIRED A NEW CAMPAIGN MANAGER AND SAYS HE IS EXCEEDINGLY HAPPY WITH THE CHANGES.

FRANKEN GREW UP IN SIOUX COUNTY AND HAS A RESIDENCE HERE IN SIOUX CITY.

HE’S RUNNING FOR A CHANCE TO CHALLENGE REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY’S BID FOR AN EIGHTH TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE.