FATAL TRAFFIC ACCIDENT NEAR HARTINGTON

AN ARKANSAS WOMAN HAS DIED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN HER CAR AND A SEMI TRUCK NEAR HARTINGTON, NEBRASKA.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 21-YEAR-OLD ELIZABETH SOISOUVAHN OF WALDRON, ARKANSAS WAS THE DRIVER OF A CAR THAT FAILED TO STOP AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAYS 81 AND 84 WEDNESDAY EVENING AND WAS STRUCK BY THE ONCOMING TRUCK.

SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, 52-YEAR-OLD LOREN BEITELSPACHER OF ABERDEEN, SOUTH DAKOTA, WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS TAKEN TO A YANKTON HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT TOOK PLACE 9 MILES WEST OF HARTINGTON.