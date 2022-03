WOMEN UNITED AWARDS GRANTS TO 8 LOCAL YOUTH AGENCIES

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND’S WOMEN UNITED HAS AWARDED OVER $76,000 IN GRANTS TO EIGHT LOCAL PROGRAMS BENEFITING SIOUXLAND YOUTH.

A GRANT OF $40,000 WILL HELP THE CRITTENTON CENTER RENOVATE AND UPDATE A SPACE FOR FOSTER CARE YOUTH TO LEARN BASIC LIFE SKILLS.BY UPDATING AND INCREASING THE SPACE IN THEIR CURRENT KITCHEN.

GIRLS INC RECEIVED A $23,625 GRANT TO HELP FUND THEIR TOOLBOX, INTRODUCING GIRLS TO SKILLED TRADES WITH THE INTENTION OF MAKING THE TRADES LESS INTIMIDATING FOR GIRLS.

OTHER RECIPIENTS INCLUDED CAMP HIGH HOPES, THE STARS ADAPTIVE RIDING SCHOOL, THE SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH CENTER, THE PIER CENTER FOR AUTISM, THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB AND HAVEN HOUSE.