REYNOLDS TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED HER IOWA GUBERNATORIAL RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN WEDNESDAY EVENING AT A RALLY IN DES MOINES ON THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

REYNOLDS REVIEWED HER RECENT RECORD, INCLUDING LAST WEEK’S TAX BILL AND LAST YEAR’S BAN ON MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS.

SHE STATED THAT “WE GOT OUR KIDS BACK IN THE CLASSROOM AND, AGAIN, WE DID IT BEFORE ANYONE ELSE.

UNLIKE DEMOCRATS, WE DIDN’T WAIT FOR BAD POLL NUMBERS TO FINALLY DISCOVER SCIENCE,” AS SHE CONTRASTED HER APPROACH TO THE PANDEMIC TO THE APPROACHES OF BLUE STATE GOVERNORS AND PRESIDENT BIDEN.

THE EVENT KICKS OFF A STATEWIDE TOUR, WHICH WILL INCLUDE STOPS AT ALL CORNERS OF THE STATE DURING THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.

UPDATED 11:04 P.M. 3/9/22

REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING AS LONG AS SHE IS GOVERNOR, IOWA WILL BE A STATE WHERE YOU CAN LIVE YOUR LIFE FREELY, NOT HAVE TO WAKE UP EVERY MORNING WORRYING ABOUT THE NEXT THING THE GOVERNMENT WILL DO TO YOU, YOUR BUSINESS, OR YOUR CHILDREN.