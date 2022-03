POLICE SAY DES MOINES EAST SHOOTING VICTIM WAS TARGETED

DES MOINES POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE TEEN SHOT TO DEATH OUTSIDE DES MOINES EAST HIGH SCHOOL MONDAY.

15-YEAR-OLD JOSE DAVID LOPEZ OF DES MOINES WAS THE VICTIM STRUCK BY GUNFIRE FROM MULTIPLE SHOOTERS IN MULTIPLE CARS.

POLICE SAY LOPEZ WAS TARGETED BY THE SHOOTERS, BUT THE TWO TEEN EAST HIGH FEMALE STUDENTS WHO WERE ALSO SHOT WERE NOT TARGETS.

SIX PEOPLE RANGING IN AGE FROM 14 TO 17 ARE CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE ATTACK.

A DES MOINES POLICE SPOKESPERSON SAYS THE MURDER CHARGES WERE DIRECTLY FILED WITH ADULT COURT.