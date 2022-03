LINCOLN SCHOOL BOARD GIVES FINAL APPROVAL TO GAUSMAN CONTRACT

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF LINCOLN, NEBRASKA HAS GIVEN FINAL APPROVAL OF THE CONTRACT FOR DR. PAUL GAUSMAN OF SIOUX CITY TO BECOME LINCOLN’S NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT.

BOARD PRESIDENT CONNIE DUNCAN STATED BECAUSE THERE IS ONLY ONE BOARD MEETING IN MARCH, THEY WAIVED SECOND READING AND VOTED TO APPROVE THE PROPOSED CONTRACT AND TRANSITION AGREEMENT WITH GAUSMAN:

CONTRACT3 OC…LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS. :25

ALL OF THE BOARD MEMBERS VOTED IN FAVOR OF THE THREE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A BASE ANNUAL SALARY OF $324,000.

BOARD MEMBER ANNIE MUMGAARD SAYS WHILE IT SEEMED TO BE A LOT OF MONEY TO SOME PEOPLE, A LARGE AMOUNT OF RESPONSIBILITY COMES WITH THE POSITION:

CONTRACT4 OC………SUPPORTING THIS CONTRACT. :25

THE TOTAL ESTIMATED COMPENSATION OF $383,591 EXCLUDES THE LEGALLY REQUIRED EMPLOYER CONTRIBUTIONS TOWARDS STATE RETIREMENT, FICA AND MEDICARE.