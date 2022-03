SIOUX CITY RECEIVES FEDERAL SCHOOL BUS GRANT

SIOUX CITY IS ONE OF SIX IOWA SCHOOL DISTRICTS RECEIVING A SHARE OF $185,000 TO REPLACE BUSES THROUGH THE 2021 DIESEL EMISSIONS REDUCTION ACT SCHOOL BUS REBATES.

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WAS AWARDED $60,000 OF THAT AMOUNT TO REPLACE THREE BUSES.

THIS YEAR’S PROGRAM FUNDS THE REPLACEMENT OF OLD DIESEL SCHOOL BUSES WITH NEW ELECTRIC, DIESEL, GASOLINE, PROPANE, OR COMPRESSED NATURAL GAS SCHOOL BUSES MEETING CURRENT EMISSION STANDARDS.

IN THE COMING WEEKS, E-P-A PLANS TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLEAN SCHOOL BUS REBATE PROGRAM UNDER THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW, WHICH PROVIDES $5 BILLION DOLLARS OVER FIVE YEARS TO REPLACE EXISTING SCHOOL BUSES WITH LOW- OR ZERO-EMISSION SCHOOL BUSES.