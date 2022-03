NORFOLK MAN DIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA CRASH

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS THE PERSON WHO DIED LATE FRIDAY NIGHT IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH EAST OF BOX ELDER IN WESTERN, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA’S HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS 69-YEAR-OLD DENNIS JONES DIED WHEN THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING STRUCK ANOTHER VEHICLE THAT HAD ROLLED ACROSS THE INTERSTATE 90 MEDIAN INTO THE PATH OF JONES’S ONCOMING VEHICLE.

THAT 2006 TOYOTA TACOMA WAS EASTBOUND ON INTERSTATE 90 WHEN THE DRIVER LOST CONTROL, ROLLED AND CAME TO REST IN THE LEFT WESTBOUND LANE AND WAS STRUCK BY JONES’S WESTBOUND VEHICLE.

JONES WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT A RAPID CITY HOSPITAL.

HIS WIFE, WHO WAS A PASSENGER, WAS NOT INJURED.

CHARGES ARE PENDING AGAINST THE OTHER DRIVER, 51-YEAR-OLD PETER LYON OF EDMONDS, WASHINGTON.