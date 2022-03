NEBRASKA TROOPERS SEIZE 25,000 FENTANYL PILLS

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED TWO PEOPLE AFTER SEIZING AN ESTIMATED 25,000 FENTANYL PILLS AND OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES DURING A TRAFFIC STOP IN DAWSON COUNTY.

THE INCIDENT STARTED WITH A STATE TROOPER MAKING A TRAFFIC STOP OF AN EASTBOUND VEHICLE SPEEDING ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR LEXINGTON.

DURING THE TRAFFIC STOP, THE TROOPER DETECTED THE ODOR OF MARIJUANA INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE BY TROOPERS UNCOVERED NUMEROUS BAGS CONTAINING WHAT ARE BELIEVED TO BE 25,000 FENTANYL PILLS, AS WELL AS 2 POUNDS OF COCAINE, AND 6 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA.

THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER, 24-YEAR-OLD ALEJANDRO LOPEZ LEON AND 28-YEAR-OLD ORLANDO CASTRO GUTIERREZ, BOTH OF LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, WERE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF AN EXCEPTIONALLY HAZARDOUS DRUG AND OTHER DRUG CHARGES.