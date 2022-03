FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND RECEIVES LARGEST MILK DONATION FROM KEMPS & FAREWAY

KEMPS DAIRY HAS DONATED A TRUCKLOAD OF MILK TO THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND.

KEMPS’ SPOKESMAN MATTHEW ROHRICH SAYS HIS COMPANY HAS PARTNERED WITH FAREWAY FOOD STORES TO DONATE 35,900 CONTAINERS OF SHELF STABLE “GIVING COW” CHOCOLATE MILK TO THE FOOD BANK:

JACOB WANDERSCHEID, THE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THE 12 MONTH SHELF LIFE OF THE SINGLE-SERVE, 8-OUNCE PACKS OF ULTRA-HIGH TEMPERATURE PASTEURIZED MILK SOLVES MAJOR STORAGE ISSUES WITH DAIRY PRODUCTS:

THE FOOD BANK WILL DISTRIBUTE THE MILK ACROSS 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST IOWA AND EASTERN NEBRASKA.

IT’S PART OF 800,000 “GIVING COW” MILKS TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO FOOD BANKS ACROSS IOWA AS WELL AS ILLINOIS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA AND WISCONSIN.

THE GIVING COW MILKS ARE SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR FOOD SHELVES AND KIDS BACKPACK PROGRAMS TO FIGHT HUNGER AND WILL NOT BE SOLD IN STORES.