BOSSMAN TO RUN FOR DISTRICT 14 IOWA HOUSE SEAT

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN OF SIOUX CITY HAS FILED FOR REELECTION TO THE IOWA HOUSE.

BOSSMAN CURRENTLY REPRESENTS HOUSE DISTRICT 6, BUT UNDER THE NEW REDISTRICTING MAPS WILL RUN FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 14 IN 2022.

HE HAS SERVED FIVE YEARS IN OFFICE AND SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO CONTINUING HIS WORK TO KEEP MOVING IOWA FORWARD.

BOSSMAN ALSO SERVES ON THE STAFF OF U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY WHERE HE HAS WORKED ON POLICY ISSUES.

IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 14 INCLUDES THE MORNINGSIDE-AREA OF SIOUX CITY, SERGEANT BLUFF, AND SALIX.

BOSSMAN WILL BE SEEKING HIS THIRD FULL TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE.