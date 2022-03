THE THREE FIRST FLOOR GALLERIES OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAVE NUMEROUS WORKS ON DISPLAY IN A SPECIAL EXHIBITION.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS “ARTCETERA 2022” IS UNDERWAY:

THE CONCLUSION OF THE EXHIBITION TAKES PLACE APRIL 1ST WITH A TICKETED EVENT.

THE FUNDRAISING ART AUCTION OF THE WORKS IS ON FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST, FROM 6 TO 9:00 P.M.

ATTENDEES MAY ALSO PURCHASE ANY OF THE ARTWORKS AT A PRESET “BUY IT NOW” PRICE, EITHER IN PERSON OR THROUGH THE ART CENTER WEBPAGE:

TICKETS TO ARTCETERA ARE $100 PER PERSON AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER AND ON THE ART CENTER’S WEBSITE.