WINTERSET TORNADO NOW RATED EF-4

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NOW SAYS THE TORNADO THAT HIT WINTERSET WAS RATED AN E-F-4 AND IT WAS ON THE GROUND FOR ALMOST 70 MILES.

AN E-F-4 HAS MAXIMUM WINDS OF 170 MPH.

FOUR TORNADOES RIPPED THROUGH IOWA OVER THE WEEKEND, KILLING SEVEN PEOPLE, AND DAMAGING DOZENS OF STRUCTURES.

THE WINTERSET TORNADO IS THE FIRST E-F-4 IN IOWA SINCE 2013 AND ITS PATH OF 69-AND-A-HALF MILES IS THE SECOND LONGEST IN THE STATE IN THE LAST 42 YEARS.

RECOVERY EFFORTS ARE BEING SLOWED IN SOME AREAS BECAUSE THERE WERE FOUR-TO-FIVE INCHES OF SNOW FELL ON THE GROUND LATE SUNDAY AND MONDAY MORNING.