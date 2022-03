WAGES RECOVERED FOR WORKERS AT SEABOARD TRIUMPH PLANT

THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SAYS IT HAS RECOVERED UNPAID WAGES FOR WORKERS AT SIOUX CITY’S SEABOARD TRIUMPH MEAT PROCESSING PLANT.

RADIO IOWA’S DAR DANIELSON REPORTS.

SEABOARD OC……….SOQ :26

A RECENT INVESTIGATION BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR’S WAGE AND HOUR DIVISION AT SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS LLC PORK PROCESSING FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOUND THE EMPLOYER FAILED TO PAY 413 EMPLOYEES FOR WORK COMPLETED BEFORE AND AFTER THEIR SHIFTS, SUCH AS SET UP, CLEAN UP AND KNIFE SHARPENING.

BY FAILING TO COUNT AND PAY FOR THIS WORK, THE EMPLOYER, OPERATING AS STF, VIOLATED PROVISIONS OF THE FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT. DIVISION INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT THE EMPLOYER FAILED TO PAY THE EMPLOYEES FOR ALL HOURS WORKED, AND DID NOT PAY OVERTIME AT TIME AND ONE-HALF THEIR AVERAGE HOURLY RATE OF PAY WHEN WORKERS EXCEEDED 40 HOURS IN A WORK WEEK. STF ALSO FAILED TO MAINTAIN ACCURATE PAYROLL RECORDS, AS REQUIRED.

THE DIVISION RECOVERED $331,807 IN BACK WAGES FOR THE AFFECTED WORKERS. THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS REPORTS THAT THE NATION’S SLAUGHTERHOUSES AND MEAT PACKERS EMPLOY ABOUT 78,000 PEOPLE.