TORNADO CLEANUP CONTINUES IN WINTERSET

MADISON COUNTY RESIDENTS AND VOLUNTEERS ARE CONTINUING THE CLEAN UP FROM A DEADLY WEEKEND TORNADO ON THE SOUTH EDGE OF WINTERSET THAT KILLED SIX PEOPLE.

VOLUNTEERS WITH EQUIPMENT AND CHAIN SAWS WERE HELPING CLEAN UP SUNDAY AT THE HOME OF TERESA HOUG OFF HIGHWAY 169.

SHE SAID HER HUSBAND WAS GOING OUT TO PULL THE CAR IN THE GARAGE WHEN THE TORNADO HIT SATURDAY EVENING:

WINTERSET5 OC……..IT WAS OVER” :10

HER HUSBAND DON SAID HE WAS TRYING TO GET THE CAR OUT OF THE HAIL WHEN HE HEARD THE TORNADO:

WINTERSET6 OC…….DOOR CAME IN” :15

THEY LOST SEVEN OUTBUILDINGS AND THE UPPER PORTION OF THEIR LOG HOME BLEW OFF. DON HOUG SAID IT WAS MUCH WORSE FOR THEIR NEIGHBORS ACROSS THE ROAD.

WINTERSET7 OC……..BY HER HUSBAND” :10

THEIR NEIGHBOR — 67-YEAR-OLD RODNEY CLARK — WAS ONE OF THE PEOPLE WHO DIED. HOUG SAID A LARGE PILE OF RUBBLE IN FRONT OF HIS HOME IS ALL THAT IS LEFT OF THE CLARK’S HOUSE.

A 7TH PERSON DIED IN THE STORM SATURDAY AT RED HAW STATE PARK IN CHARITON.

THE PARK HAD EXTENSIVE DAMAGE AND WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.