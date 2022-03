SIX CHARGED WITH MURDER IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE DES MOINES HIGH SCHOOL

SIX TEENAGERS ARE NOW CHARGED IN MONDAY’S SHOOTINGS OUTSIDE DES MOINES EAST HIGH SCHOOL THAT LEFT ONE BOY DEAD AND TWO YOUNG WOMEN HURT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SHOTS WERE FIRED BY MULTIPLE SHOOTERS FROM MULTIPLE VEHICLES. OFFICERS SEARCHED FIVE HOMES AND SIX VEHICLES, RECOVERING SIX GUNS.

THE SIX SUSPECTS RANGE IN AGE FROM 14 TO 17 AND ALL SIX ARE CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER AND TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER.

POLICE SAY ALL SIX ARE FROM DES MOINES BUT IT’S UNCLEAR IF THEY ATTENDED EAST HIGH.

THE NAME OF THE 15-YEAR-OLD BOY WHO WAS KILLED HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

A 16-YEAR-OLD GIRL IS HOSPITALIZED IN SERIOUS CONDITION, AND THE 18-YEAR-OLD WOMAN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

UPDATED 11:29 A.M. 3/8/22

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY HAS DIED AND TWO YOUNG WOMEN AGES 16 AND 18 ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION FOLLOWING A SHOOTING MONDAY AFTERNOON OUTSIDE OF DES MOINES EAST HIGH SCHOOL..

DES MOINES POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. AND INVESTIGATORS SAY THE GUNSHOTS CAME FROM A VEHICLE PASSING BY THE SCHOOL CAMPUS.

POTENTIAL SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING BY POLICE.

THE HIGH SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSED TUESDAY AND GRIEF COUNSELORS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO STUDENTS AND STAFF ALL WEEK.

DES MOINES POLICE SAY THE 15-YEAR-OLD BOY WHO WAS KILLED WAS NOT A STUDENT AT THE HIGH SCHOOL, BUT THE TWO OTHER SHOOTING VICTIMS WERE STUDENTS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING SHE IS PRAYING FOR THE VICTIMS OF THIS SENSELESS ACT OF VIOLENCE, AND IS HEARTBROKEN FOR THE FAMILIES AND THE PAIN FELT ACROSS THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY.