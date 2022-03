REYNOLDS DECLARES 9 MORE COUNTIES AS STORM DISASTER AREAS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS DECLARED NINE ADDITIONAL IOWA COUNTIES AS DISASTER AREAS IN THE WAKE OF SATURDAY’S TORNADOES THAT CLAIMED SEVEN LIVES.

THE GOVERNOR PROCLAMATION IS FOR ADAIR, BENTON, DECATUR, JASPER, LUCAS, POLK, TAMA, WARREN, AND WAYNE COUNTIES.

THE PROCLAMATION ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM FOR QUALIFYING RESIDENTS, ALONG WITH THE DISASTER CASE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM, FOR THE AFOREMENTIONED NINE COUNTIES, AS WELL AS MADISON COUNTY.

INSTRUCTIONS TO APPLY FOR HELP ARE AVAILABLE ON THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WEBSITE

POTENTIAL APPLICANTS HAVE 45 DAYS TO SUBMIT A CLAIM.