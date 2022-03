ONE TEEN DEAD, TWO INJURED IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE OF DES MOINES HIGH SCHOOL

ONE TEEN DEAD, TWO INJURED IN SHOOTING OUTSIDE OF DES MOINES HIGH...

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY HAS DIED AND TWO YOUNG WOMEN AGES 16 AND 18 ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION FOLLOWING A SHOOTING MONDAY AFTERNOON OUTSIDE OF DES MOINES EAST HIGH SCHOOL..

DES MOINES POLICE SAY THE SHOOTING HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 3 P.M. AND INVESTIGATORS SAY THE GUNSHOTS CAME FROM A VEHICLE PASSING BY THE SCHOOL CAMPUS.

POTENTIAL SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING BY POLICE.

THE HIGH SCHOOL WILL BE CLOSED TUESDAY AND GRIEF COUNSELORS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO STUDENTS AND STAFF ALL WEEK.

DES MOINES POLICE SAY THE 15-YEAR-OLD BOY WHO WAS KILLED WAS NOT A STUDENT AT THE HIGH SCHOOL, BUT THE TWO OTHER SHOOTING VICTIMS WERE STUDENTS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING SHE IS PRAYING FOR THE VICTIMS OF THIS SENSELESS ACT OF VIOLENCE, AND IS HEARTBROKEN FOR THE FAMILIES AND THE PAIN FELT ACROSS THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY.