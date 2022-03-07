JOE YOGERST – 50 STATES, 500 CAMPGROUNDS: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do

Author/Photographer: Joe Yogerst

Book: 50 STATES, 500 CAMPGROUNDS: Where to Go, When to Go, What to See, What to Do

Publishing: National Geographic (February 22, 2022)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Plan your next getaway to the great outdoors with this one-of-a-kind resource for campgrounds across North America. In this comprehensive sequel to the best-selling 50 States, 5,000 Ideas, you’ll discover the top tent and cabin campsites, as well as RV resorts and glamping destinations around the United States and Canada. Along with destination information―location, contact info, open seasons, and amenities―along with expert recommendations for activities including hiking, biking, and water sports; the best restaurants for days you need a break from the camp stove; and nearby attractions―from sights within nearby national and state parks to local museums. Choose from 10 sites in each state, Western and Eastern Canada, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, including a cabin at Yogi Bear’s Delaware Beaches Jellystone Park Camp Resort; a tent near the stunning waterfall at the Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Campground; or a cozy yurt in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Whatever your camping bucket list includes, 50 States, 500 Campgrounds has the site for you.