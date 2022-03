HIGH SPEED PURSUIT ENDS WITH CRASH IN LE MARS

A HIGH SPEED PURSUIT THAT STARTED IN SIOUX CENTER AND ENDED IN LE MARS AROUND 5:30 SUNDAY MORNING HAS SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE PURSUIT BEGAN WHEN SIOUX CENTER POLICE ATTEMPTED TO STOP A VEHICLE WHICH FLED SOUTH ON HIGHWAY 75 INTO PLYMOUTH COUNTY AND THEN INTO LE MARS.

THE SPEEDING VEHICLE WAS UNABLE TO NEGOTIATE THE 45 DEGREE CORNER ON BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 BETWEEN 4TH STREET AND 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST.

THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY AND WENT AIRBORNE OVER RAILROAD TRACKS, LANDING NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF 6TH STREET AND 5TH AVENUE SOUTHWEST.

THE DRIVER, 16-YEAR-OLD WILFREDO MARTIN MARTIN OF SIOUX CENTER, WAS PARTIALLY EJECTED

HE WAS AIRLIFTED TO MERCY ONE MEDICAL CENTER IN SIOUX CITY WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE IOWA STATE PATROL.