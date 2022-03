BIRD FLU FOUND IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY TURKEY FLOCK

BIRD FLU HAS BEEN DETECTED IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY.

THAT HAS RESULTED IN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SIGNING A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR BUENA VISTA COUNTY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THROUGH APRIL 5TH.

THE PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE AGENCIES TO ASSIST WITH TRACKING AND MONITORING AND RAPID DETECTION AND CONTAINMENT, AS WELL AS DISPOSAL, AND DISINFECTION.

THE RECENT INFLUENZA DETECTIONS IN BIRDS DO NOT PRESENT AN IMMEDIATE PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN AND IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF ILLNESS IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

ON MARCH 1ST A POSITIVE CASE WAS CONFIRMED IN A BACKYARD, NON-COMMERCIAL FLOCK IN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY.

