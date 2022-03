AT LEAST 50,000 TURKEYS DESTROYED IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY

BIRD FLU HAS RESULTED IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY HAVING TO BE DESTROYED.

STATE VETERINARIAN DR. MICHAEL KAISAND SAYS THE BIRDS WERE ALL ABOUT 15 WEEKS OLD:

BIRDFLU5 OC……..WAS DE-POPULATED. :07

THE IDENTITY AND EXACT LOCATION OF THE FLOCK IS NOT BEING REVEALED.

DR. KAISAND SAYS OTHER NEARBY FARMS HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED:

BIRDFLU6 OC……… I.D. DATABASE. :16

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR BUENA VISTA COUNTY EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY THROUGH APRIL 5TH.

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS THIS IS A SERIOUS SITUATION, BUT OFFICIALS ARE BETTER PREPARED NOW THAN BACK IN 2015 DURING THE LAST MAJOR OUTBREAK:

BIRDFLU7 OC….TERMS OF RESPONSE. :24

DR. KAISAND SAYS THERE IS NO KNOWN RISK TO HUMANS AND IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF ILLNESS IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

