TWO SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

TWO METRO AREA RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

28-YEAR-OLD PABLO LEYVA OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND 4-YEAR-OLD CHRYSTIAN TOWNSLEY OF SIOUX CITY WERE SENTENCED FRIDAY IN OMAHA FEDERAL COURT FOR CONSPIRING TO DISTRIBUTE METH AND FENTANYL AND FOR CARRYING A FIREARM DURING A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME.

LEYVA WAS SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON AND TOWNSLEY TO 15 YEARS.

THEY WERE ARRESTED IN KANSAS IN 2020 WHILE DRIVING BACK FROM MEXICO TO NEBRASKA AND WERE IN POSSESSION OF ABOUT 4 POUNDS OF METH AND 65 FENTANYL PILLS.