RECOVERY EFFORTS UNDERWAY IN MADISON COUNTY

TORNADOES THAT ROARED THROUGH IOWA SATURDAY HAVE CLAIMED THE LIVES OF SIX PEOPLE IN MADISON COUNTY NEAR WINTERSET.

COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR DIO AYALA DESCRIBED THE EXTENT OF THE DAMAGE DURING A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE WINTERSET FIRE HALL ON SUNDAY:

WINTERSET3 OC……13.7 MILES. :16

AYALA SAYS THE VICTIMS INCLUDE THREE FAMILY MEMBERS, A 37-YEAR-OLD MAN AND TWO CHILDREN AGES 2 AND 5,

THE OTHER VICTIMS ARE A 64-YEAR-OLD MAN AND TWO WOMEN AGES 63 AND 72.

AT LEAST SIX OTHER PEOPLE WERE BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES.

WINTERSET4 OC………ROOM TO WORK. :19

A SEVENTH TORNADO FATALITY WAS CONFIRMED IN LUCAS COUNTY NEAR CHARITON AND ADDITIONAL COUNTIES MAY BE ADDED TO THE DISASTER PROCLAMATION.