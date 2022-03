DORDT LAUNCHES 90 MILLION DOLLAR CAPITAL CAMPAIGN

DORDT UNIVERSITY IN SIOUX CENTER HAS LAUNCHED A 90-MILLION-DOLLAR CAPITAL CAMPAIGN FOR A SERIES OF PROJECTS ON THE CAMPUS.

JOHN BAAS, DORDT’S VICE PRESIDENT OF ADVANCEMENT, CALLS THE AMBITIOUS EFFORT “PLANTING FOR THE FUTURE.”

THERE ARE PLANS TO BUILD SEVERAL NEW STRUCTURES ON THE CAMPUS, INCLUDING A NEW INDOOR ATHLETIC FACILITY THAT WILL BE SHARED WITH THE CITY OF SIOUX CENTER AND SIOUX CENTER HIGH SCHOOL.

THERE ARE ALREADY VISIBLE IMPROVEMENTS IN SOME AREAS, INCLUDING A NEW WING FOR THE NURSING DEPARTMENT AS WELL AS THE AG STEWARDSHIP CENTER, WITH MORE TO COME.

THERE’S ALSO A 24-MILLION DOLLAR PLAN FOR A NEW DINING HALL.

BAAS SAYS THE UNIVERSITY HAS ALREADY BEEN ABLE TO RAISE, OR HAVE PLEDGED, NEARLY 70-MILLLION OF THE 90-MILLION DOLLAR CAPITAL CAMPAIGN.

HE’S HOPING THE REST OF THE FUNDS CAN BE SECURED BY 2023.