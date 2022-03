AT LEAST 7 DEAD AS TORNADOES ROLL THROUGH CENTRAL & EASTERN IOWA

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR MADISON COUNTY IN RESPONSE TO SATURDAY’S TORNADOES, THUNDERSTORMS, AND DAMAGING WINDS THAT CLAIMED 6 LIVES NEAR WINTERSET AND A 7TH IN LUCAS COUNTY..

THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE UTILIZED IN MADISON COUNTY TO ASSIST WITH RESPONSE AND RECOVERY EFFORTS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS AND LT. GOVERNOR ADAM GREGG TOURED THE DEVASTATION AROUND WINTERSET SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

THE GOVERNOR GOT EMOTIONAL TALKING ABOUT OVER 200 VOLUNTEERS WHO STARTED SHOWING UP AT DAYBREAK TO HELP START CLEANING UP THE DAMAGE:

OFFICIALS SAY AT LEAST 30 TORNADOES MAY HAVE BEEN SPAWNED BY THE STORM SYSTEM THAT ROLLED THROUGH CENTRAL AND EASTERN IOWA SATURDAR, CAUSING WIDESPREAD DAMAGE.

Photo courtesy Jacob Tiernan through Siouxland News