ART CENTER INTRODUCES NEW CURATOR

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER HAS HIRED A NEW CURATOR.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS CHRISTOPHER ATKINS BEGAN WORK AT THE ART CENTER ON FEBRUARY 25TH:

ATKINS SAYS HE PLANS TO MEET MANY PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY IN THE COMING DAYS, AND HAS ALREADY STARTED WORKING ON NEW EXHIBIT PLANS:

ATKINS HOLDS DEGREES IN ART HISTORY AND VISUAL CULTURES FROM THE COLLEGE OF WOOSTER AND GOLDSMITHS COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY OF LONDON.

HE HAS TAUGHT BOTH MUSEUM STUDIES AND CONTEMPORARY ART, AND MENTORED STUDENTS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, MINNEAPOLIS COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN, AND MACALESTER COLLEGE.