REYNOLDS CALLS FOR DAY OF PRAYER FOR UKRAINE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A PROCLAMATION DECLARING THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 6TH, AS A DAY OF PRAYER FOR UKRAINE IN IOWA:

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWANS CAN STAND UNITED IN SUPPORT OF THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE THROUGH THE POWER OF PRAYER.