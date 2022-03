ONE INJURED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

ONE PERSON WAS INJURED IN A CRASH NEAR LE MARS LAST NIGHT AFTER THEIR VEHICLE HIT A DEER.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS CALLED TO 165TH STREET AND LAKE AVENUE AROUND 7 P.M.

DEPUTIES FOUND ONE VEHICLE HAD HIT A DEER, WHICH CAUSED THE DRIVER TO SWERVE AND OVER CORRECT. THAT LED THE VEHICLE TO SLIDE IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION AND GO INTO THE DITCH.

ONE PERSON SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES WHILE THE OTHER OCCUPANT WAS UNHARMED.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

LE MARS FIRE AND RESCUE ALONG WITH THE LE MARS POLICE DEPARTMENT ASSISTED AT THE SCENE.