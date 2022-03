GRASSLEY MAKES IT OFFICIAL, FILES TO RUN FOR 8TH TERM

REPUBLICAN CHUCK GRASSLEY HAS FORMALLY DECLARED HIS BID FOR REELECTION TO THE U.S. SENATE FOR AN 8TH TERM.

GRASSLEY SPOKE FRIDAY AT THE IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE’S OFFICE, EMPHASIZING HIS 40 YEAR TENURE IN THE SENATE.

GRASSLEY — WHO’S BEEN A SENATOR SINCE 1981 — WOULD GAIN THE TOP SENIORITY SPOT NEXT JANUARY IF HE’S REELECTED IN NOVEMBER AS THE CURRENT SENIOR SENATOR, A VERMONT DEMOCRAT, IS NOT RUNNING:

GRASSLEY, WHO IS 88 YEARS OLD, SAYS THE POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT IS LEANING IN REPUBLICANS’ FAVOR.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE KEY ISSUES FOR THE 2022 ELECTION AREN’T GOING AWAY:

GRASSLEY ADDED THAT WE PROBABLY KNOW THAT THE BAD HANDLING OF AFGHANISTAN PROBABLY EMBOLDENED PEOPLE LIKE PUTIN TO DO WHAT HE’S DOING.