FED EX DONATES $50,000 TO AIR MUSEUM LEARNING CENTER

SIOUX CITY’S MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED A $50,000 GRANT FROM FED EX TO HELP FINISH CONVERTING A FORMER COMPANY BOEING 727 CARGO PLANE INTO A GROUND LEARNING CENTER.

FED EX SPOKESPERSON BETH RUSH WAS IN SIOUX CITY 13 YEARS AGO WHEN THE PLANE WAS DONATED TO THE MUSEUM, AND SHE RETUNED FRIDAY TO PRESENT THE CHECK:

MUSEUM SPOKESPERSON PAM MICKELSON SAYS THAT GRANT WILL HELP FINISH CONVERTING THE PLANE, BUT THERE IS MORE TO DO:

THE PLANE INTERIOR WILL FOCUS ON STEM EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS AND BE EQUIPPED WITH LEARNING STATIONS AND FLAT SCREENS WITH EXHIBITS AND A TEACHER RESOURCE CENTER.

THEY WILL REPAINT THE PLANE EXTERIOR AND HOPE TO COMPLETE THE REMODELING LATER THIS YEAR.