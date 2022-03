ART CENTER PREPARES TO REFILL TIME CAPSULE

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER IS GETTING READY TO REFILL ITS TIME CAPSULE LOCATED IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ATRIUM FLOOR.

ON TUESDAY, ITEMS THAT WERE PLACED THERE IN 1998 DURING THE 1ST ANNIVERSARY OF THE BUILDING WERE REVEALED.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS SATURDAY, AN OPEN HOUSE IS BEING HELD TO HELP PLACE NEW OBJECTS IN THE CAPSULE:

BEHRENS SAYS THOSE TAKING PART WILL CREATE A SPECIFIC PIECE OF ARTWORK:

THE NEW CONTENTS WILL BE SET INTO THE TIME CAPSULE, WHERE THEY WILL REMAIN UNTIL MARCH 1, 2047.

AND YOU CAN ALSO STILL SEE WHAT WAS IN THE ORIGINAL TIME CAPSULE:

SATURDAY’S OPEN HOUSE BEGINS AT 10:30AM AND RUNS THROUGH 2:00PM.