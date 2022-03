SIOUX CITY TO OFFER $5000 BONUS TO NEW TEACHERS

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS HOPING TO ATTRACT NEW TEACHERS BY OFFERING A FIVE-THOUSAND DOLLAR BONUS OVER TWO YEARS.

DR. JEN GOMEZ. DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES FOR THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, LAID OUT THE PLAN AT THIS WEEK’S BOARD MEETING:

STIPEND1 OC…….THE 1ST YEAR. :22

FOOD SERVICE WORKERS AND BUS DRIVERS WILL ALSO QUALIFY FOR A RECRUITMENT STIPEND;

STIPEND2 OC…….SCHOOL YEAR. :11

THERE ARE MORE THAN 50 UNFILLED TEACHING POSITIONS WITHIN THE DISTRICT.

BRENDA ZAHNER , DIRECTOR OF THE TEACHER’S UNION, DIDN’T OBJECT TO THE PROPOSAL FOR THE NEW HIRES, BUT ASKED THAT THE SCHOOL BOARD DO SOMETHING FOR THE DISTRICT’S VETERAN TEACHERS:

STIPEND3 OC………AS WELL. :13

THE SCHOOL BOARD APPROVED THE PROPOSAL FOR NEW HIRES WITHOUT DISSENT.