MISSING ELK POINT TEEN FOUND SAFE

A MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM ELK POINT, SOUTH DAKOTA HAS BEEN FOUND.

ELK POINT POLICE SAY KALEB SURBER HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE AS OF 9:30 FRIDAY MORNING.

SURBER HAD BEEN MISSING SINCE LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

POLICE AREN’T RELEASING DETAILS ABOUT WHERE HE WAS, BUT ARE OFFERING THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HELPED LOCATE THE BOY AND SHARED INFORMATION.

ELK POINT POLICE SAY IT WAS A TEAM EFFORT TO LOCATE HIM.

UPDATED 12:50 PM 3/4/22

——————————————-

AUTHORITIES IN UNION COUNTY ARE ASKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING 14-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM ELK POINT.

14-YEAR-OLD KALEB SURBER HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

SURBER IS A 5’2″ 100 POUND WHITE MALE WITH BLOND HAIR AND BLUE EYES.

WHEN LAST SEEN HE WAS WEARING A GREY NIKE SWEATER, SWEAT PANTS, A GRAY ZIP JACKET, BLACK VANS SHOES AND WEARING A CARHART BEANIE.

HE WAS ALSO CARRYING A BACK PACK.

SURBER WAS THOUGHT TO HAVE TRAVELED TO RIVERSIDE.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIS WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT ELK POINT POLICE ATB 605-356-2184 OR THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF AT 605-356-2679.