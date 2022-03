LINCOLN SCHOOL BOARD TO FINALIZE GAUSMAN CONTRACT TUESDAY

THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF LINCOLN NEBRASKA WILL VOTE TO APPROVE THE CONTRACT OF DR. PAUL GAUSMAN OF SIOUX CITY TO BECOME THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S NEW SUPERINTENDENT AT THEIR MARCH 8TH MEETING NEXT TUESDAY.

THE LINCOLN BOARD VOTED 7-0 TO OFFER DR. GAUSMAN THE SUPERINTENDENT’S JOB ON FEBRUARY 22ND.

GAUSMAN HAS BEEN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT FOR THE PAST 14 YEARS.

THE CONTRACT IS A 3 YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A BASE ANNUAL SALARY OF $324,000.

AT LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS THERE ARE NO ADDITIONAL COMPENSATION BENEFITS IN THE SUPERINTENDENT CONTRACT FOR THINGS LIKE ANNUITIES, BONUSES, INCENTIVES, OR PERFORMANCE PAY.

THE CONTRACT ALSO INDICATES THAT OTHER BENEFITS LIKE HEALTH INSURANCE AND LEAVE WILL BE IN LINE WITH THE OTHER ADMINISTRATORS IN LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

THE TOTAL ESTIMATED COMPENSATION OF $383,591 EXCLUDES THE LEGALLY REQUIRED EMPLOYER CONTRIBUTIONS TOWARDS STATE RETIREMENT, FICA AND MEDICARE.