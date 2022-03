IOWA SENATE SENDS TRANSGENDER ATHLETE BILL TO GOVERNOR

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL LATE THURSDAY MORNING THAT BANS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES FROM PARTICIPATING IN GIRLS SPORTS IN IOWA’S PUBLIC AND PRIVATE K-THROUGH-12 SCHOOLS, CALLING IT A VICTORY FOR GIRLS’ SPORTS IN IOWA.

SENATOR JIM CARLIN OF SIOUX CITY SAYS HE AND OTHER REPUBLICANS ARE STANDING UP FOR GIRLS AND WOMEN.

THE BAN ALSO APPLIES TO WOMEN’S SPORTS IN ALL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES IN IOWA, LIMITING PARTICIPATION TO ATHLETES WHO HAVE FEMALE MARKED ON THEIR BIRTH CERTIFICATES.

ALL 17 “NO” VOTES CAME FROM DEMOCRATS. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER ZACH WAHLS SAYS THE BILL VIOLATES THE IOWA VALUE OF INCLUSION.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS PREVIOUSLY HAD SAID IOWA GIRLS ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING OUT ON COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS OR WINNING CHAMPIONSHIPS IF THEY’RE COMPETING AGAINST TRANSGENDER ATHLETES WHO WERE BORN MALE, BUT IDENTIFY AS FEMALE.

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR, A REPUBLICANS FROM SIOUX CENTER, SAYS TRANSGENDER IDEOLOGY POSES A DANGER TO WOMEN.

SENATOR PAM JOCHUM, A DEMOCRAT FROM DUBUQUE, SAYS THE BILL WILL ISOLATE TRANS YOUTH JUST LIKE PREVIOUS POLICIES THAT FORBID PARTICIPATION BASED ON OTHER CHARACTERISTICS, LIKE RACE.

ELEVEN STATES HAVE PASSED SIMILAR TRANS ATHLETE BANS AND LAWSUITS CHALLENGING THOSE BANS HAVE BEEN FILED IN FOUR OF THEM.

THE BILL PASSED THE HOUSE ON FEBRUARY 21ST ON A 55 TO 39 VOTE.

UPDATED 12:39 P.M. 3/3/22