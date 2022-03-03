Former DV Panther Paul Bruns Summit Freshman of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Freshman guard Paul Bruns was named the Summit League’s Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the league’s honorable mention team on Thursday. The voting was conducted by the conference coaches, sports information directors and local media.

Bruns played a key role for UND this season with 24 starts, leading all freshman in the Summit League with 14.8 points per game and 16.1 points per game as a starter. In the conference, Bruns ranked 10th with his 14.8 points per game and was sixth in games played within the conference with 16.7 points per game. He also sat sixth in rebounds in games played within the conference, averaging 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Jefferson, S.D., native recorded all three of UND’s double doubles this season, most recently pouring in 17 points and grabbing 10 boards vs. Oral Roberts on Feb. 19. His second double-double was on Feb. 10 at St. Thomas, where he netted 22 points and corralled a season-best 14 rebounds. His first double-double came during a highlight-reel performance at North Dakota State on Dec. 22, throwing down a season-high 27 points and pulling in 11 boards.

In total, Bruns had 23 double-digit scoring performances and nine 20-point performances this season. He knocked down a team leading 72 trifectas and averaged 2.6 triples per game to rank fifth in the Summit League in that category.

Bruns was also strong defensively, ranking 10th in the league in average steals per game with 1.0, which was also a team high.

In the final game of the season, Bruns broke the freshman scoring record at UND, netting 11 points vs. North Dakota State to finish with 460 points on the season. He surpassed De’Sean Allen-Eikens , who set the record at 454 two seasons ago.

Bruns is the second player to earn freshman of the year honors in the program’s Division I era (2008-present), joining Tyree Ihenacho from last season and Jeff Brandt (Division II era) in 2001.

