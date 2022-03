EMERALD ASH BORER IN IDA & SIOUX COUNTIES

THE TREE KILLING EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN FOUND IN TWO MORE NORTHWEST IOWA COUNTIES.

THE U-S-D-A SAYS THE PEST HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN IDA AND SIOUX COUNTIES FOR THE FIRST TIME.

THE INVASIVE, ASH TREE-KILLING INSECT FROM ASIA HAS NOW BEEN CONFIRMED IN 86 OF IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES SINCE ITS ORIGINAL DETECTION IN 2010.

E-A-B LARVAE WERE REMOVED FROM ASH TREES IN GALVA IN IDA COUNTY AND SIOUX CENTER IN SIOUX COUNTY BY AN IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE EMPLOYEE.

IT IS THE CUMULATIVE DAMAGE BY LARVAL FEEDING ON THE INNER BARK THAT EVENTUALLY KILLS ASH TREES.

THE FEEDING CUTS OFF THE TREE’S ABILITY TO TRANSPORT WATER AND NUTRIENTS, TYPICALLY KILLING A TREE WITHIN TWO TO FOUR YEARS.